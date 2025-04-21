Mike Zamore on midnight SCOTUS ruling blocking Trump deportations

Early Saturday morning, the Supreme Court dropped an emergency decision blocking the Trump Administration from deporting Venezuelans in Texas under the Alien Enemies Act. This ruling came only a few weeks after a prior SCOTUS ruling permitting the use of the Alien Enemies Act.

Jen is joined by Mike Zamore of the ACLU to dissect the ruling and examine its implications for current and future litigation.

Mike Zamore is the National Director of Policy & Government Affairs at the ACLU, where he leads efforts to harness the organization’s vast expertise, 4 million members and supporters, paid staff in every state, and electoral work to shape federal, state, and local policy. Mike is the co-author of Filibustered!: How to Fix the Broken Senate and Save America and is an adjunct faculty member at American University’s Washington College of Law.