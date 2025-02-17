Meet our Founding Contributors

On this Presidents’—or as we’re calling it, Contrarians’—Day, The Contrarian is a little more than one month old and the proud publisher of over 200 pieces of unflinching, incisive content in defense of democracy. We thank all of our contributors, among them political leaders, fearless activists, award-winning journalists, historians, economists, legal minds and public intellectuals, and brilliant humorists. And we thank all of you for bringing their work to its deserving readership: the American public.