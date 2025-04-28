May Day Strong! Maria Peralta on the May 1 Day of Action

This Thursday, May 1, thousands of people across the country (and the world) will be gathering in protest of Trump and his billionaire profiteers. Since recording on Friday, the number of events has grown to over 1,000 across 851 cities. Jen is joined by Maria Peralta to discuss why these protests are happening and what the American people are demanding.

Find your local protest here. If you are unable to participate physically, a virtual rally hosted by May Day Strong is taking place on April 29 at 8pm ET. Sign up for the webinar here.

Maria Peralta is a strategic campaigns consultant with over 25 years of leadership experience in progressive politics, labor organizing, voting rights, and democracy. Most recently, Maria served as National Political Director for the Service Employees International Union.