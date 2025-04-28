The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
6

May Day Strong! Maria Peralta on the May 1 Day of Action

"We're not going to put up with the tearing down of labor laws of our collective bargaining rights"
Maria Peralta's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Maria Peralta
and
Jennifer Rubin
Apr 28, 2025
1
6
Share
Transcript

This Thursday, May 1, thousands of people across the country (and the world) will be gathering in protest of Trump and his billionaire profiteers. Since recording on Friday, the number of events has grown to over 1,000 across 851 cities. Jen is joined by Maria Peralta to discuss why these protests are happening and what the American people are demanding.

Find your local protest here. If you are unable to participate physically, a virtual rally hosted by May Day Strong is taking place on April 29 at 8pm ET. Sign up for the webinar here.

Maria Peralta is a strategic campaigns consultant with over 25 years of leadership experience in progressive politics, labor organizing, voting rights, and democracy. Most recently, Maria served as National Political Director for the Service Employees International Union.

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture