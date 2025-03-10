Mark S. Zaid and Jen Rubin discuss ongoing litigation against the Trump Administration

Jen Rubin and Mark S. Zaid discuss the lawsuit filed by State Democracy Defenders Fund and Mark Zaid himself against the government for the wrongful termination of the FEMA CFO.

Mark S. Zaid is the founding Partner of Mark S. Zaid, PC. He often represents former/current federal employees, intelligence and military officers, whistleblowers and others who have grievances or have been wronged by agencies of the United States Government or foreign governments. He has been named as a Washington, D.C. Super Lawyer every year since he was profiled in 2009, as well as a “Best Lawyer” by Washingtonian Magazine in 2009, 2011, 2013, and 2015 (issued bi-annually), for his national security work.