Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
1

Mark S. Zaid and Jen Rubin discuss ongoing litigation against the Trump Administration

Jennifer Rubin
and
Mark S. Zaid, P.C.
Mar 10, 2025
2
1
Share
Transcript

Jen Rubin and Mark S. Zaid discuss the lawsuit filed by State Democracy Defenders Fund and Mark Zaid himself against the government for the wrongful termination of the FEMA CFO.

Mark S. Zaid is the founding Partner of Mark S. Zaid, PC. He often represents former/current federal employees, intelligence and military officers, whistleblowers and others who have grievances or have been wronged by agencies of the United States Government or foreign governments. He has been named as a Washington, D.C. Super Lawyer every year since he was profiled in 2009, as well as a “Best Lawyer” by Washingtonian Magazine in 2009, 2011, 2013, and 2015 (issued bi-annually), for his national security work.

The Contrarian
The Contrarian
Authors
Mark S. Zaid, P.C.
Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. Subscribe
Jennifer Rubin
Recent Posts
Jen Rubin and Ezra Levin discuss effective tactics of resistance
  Ezra Levin and Jennifer Rubin
Jen Rubin and Alexander Vindman discuss American Deception of Russia and Betrayal of Ukraine
  Jennifer Rubin and Alexander Vindman
Rep. Ritchie Torres and Jen Rubin interview fired USAID worker, Nancy Bolan
  Ritchie Torres and Jennifer Rubin
Cuts to USAID hurt EVERYONE
  Jennifer Rubin and Nancy Clair
Daniel Solove and Jen Rubin on technology and privacy
  Jennifer Rubin and Daniel Solove
Olivia Julianna and Rep. Tom Suozzi on Ukraine and the American media space
  Olivia Julianna
Jen Rubin and Andrew Weissmann on 5-4 SCOTUS ruling releasing USAID funds
  Andrew Weissmann and Jennifer Rubin