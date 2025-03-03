Playback speed
Judge Susan Crawford and Jen Rubin discuss the critical Wisconsin Supreme Court race

Jennifer Rubin
and
Judge Susan Crawford
Mar 03, 2025
On April 1st, Wisconsin residents will vote in a critical judicial election to fill an empty seat on the State Supreme Court. As of last week, Republicans have spent or reserved $13.9 million of television advertising time, including $2.5 million from a PAC created by Elon Musk.

Judge Susan Crawford and Jen Rubin discuss the issues of abortion, Musk’s financial influence over the judicial race, the January 6th pardons, and the larger implications of the WI Supreme Court results.

Judge Susan Crawford sits on Dane County Circuit Court Branch 1 and is currently running for Wisconsin State Supreme Court.

Judge Susan Crawford
Jennifer Rubin
