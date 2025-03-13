Playback speed
Jess Piper and Jen Rubin on failing Democratic strategy in rural America

Jess Piper
and
Jennifer Rubin
Mar 13, 2025
Jess Piper joins Jen Rubin to talk about how Trump’s policies are disproportionately harming rural Americans, and how the Democratic Party cannot abandon the rural vote if they want to be successful.

Jess Piper is the Executive Director for Blue Missouri, a grassroots fundraising organization that supports Democratic nominees for Missouri state legislature. In 2022, Jess ran for State Representative in HD1 in Northwest Missouri. She speaks at events regularly and also hosts a weekly podcast called “Dirt Road Democrat”. Make sure to follow Jess on her own Substack The View from Rural Missouri.

