The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
80
52

Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and Renato Mariotti in conversation

Norman Eisen's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Renato Mariotti's avatar
Norman Eisen
,
Jennifer Rubin
, and
Renato Mariotti
Jan 20, 2025
80
52
Share
Transcript

Renato Mariotti is a partner in the Investigations and White Collar Defense practice at Paul Hastings and is based in the firm’s Chicago office. Renato is an accomplished trial attorney who focuses on complex high-stakes litigation, including private equity and hedge fund litigation, financial market manipulation, and cyber theft. Renato’s work includes defending companies and individuals in enforcement actions, conducting internal investigations, advising and advocating for clients in the digital asset and crypto space, and helping companies and individuals navigate challenging issues at the convergence of government investigations, civil litigation, and public relations.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture