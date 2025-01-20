Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and Renato Mariotti in conversation

Renato Mariotti is a partner in the Investigations and White Collar Defense practice at Paul Hastings and is based in the firm’s Chicago office. Renato is an accomplished trial attorney who focuses on complex high-stakes litigation, including private equity and hedge fund litigation, financial market manipulation, and cyber theft. Renato’s work includes defending companies and individuals in enforcement actions, conducting internal investigations, advising and advocating for clients in the digital asset and crypto space, and helping companies and individuals navigate challenging issues at the convergence of government investigations, civil litigation, and public relations.