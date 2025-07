Kim Wehle holds the titles of author, lawyer, law professor, and legal expert. She expertly translates complex legal concepts into accessible terms. Kim is an ABC News Legal Contributor and has been a guest on MSNBC, CNN, BBC, NPR, FoxNews, and C-SPAN. Additionally, she regularly write words and ideas for Politico, The Atlantic, The Bulwark, and many other publications.

