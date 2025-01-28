Jen Rubin, Mimi Rocah, and Julie Zebrak on the attempted funding freeze and DOJ firings

Jen Rubin interviews Mimi Rocah and Julie Zebrak on Trump’s attempt to halt all federal funding and the recent firings within the Justice Department.

Mimi Rocah is the former district attorney of Westchester County, New York, and a former federal prosecutor at the Southern District of New York.

Julie Zebrak is a veteran attorney with nearly 20 years of experience at the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of the Treasury. She left the federal government in 2016 to work in politics.