Jen Rubin interviews Michael Fanone, former DC police officer

Jennifer Rubin
Jan 21, 2025
Michael Fanone worked for the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia for twenty years. He was attacked while fighting to protect our Capitol and our democracy on January 6th. He has spoken openly to the public and during the January 6th hearings about the brutality of the experience, and spoke with Jen Rubin about the betrayal he feels regarding Trump’s pardons. Today, he is an American law enforcement analyst, author, and retired policeman.

