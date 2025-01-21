Michael Fanone worked for the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia for twenty years. He was attacked while fighting to protect our Capitol and our democracy on January 6th. He has spoken openly to the public and during the January 6th hearings about the brutality of the experience, and spoke with Jen Rubin about the betrayal he feels regarding Trump’s pardons. Today, he is an American law enforcement analyst, author, and retired policeman.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Jen Rubin interviews Michael Fanone, former DC police officer
Jan 21, 2025
Recent Posts
Share this post