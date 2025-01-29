Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
16
17

Jen Rubin interviews Dr. Julie Sweetland on disinformation in the scientific community

Jennifer Rubin
and
Dr. Julie Sweetland
Jan 29, 2025
16
17
Share
Transcript

With today marking the first day of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation hearing for health secretary, Jen Rubin has a timely conversation with Dr. Julie Sweetland, a sociolinguist, about the proliferation of disinformation and its impact, specifically on the scientific community.

Dr Julie Sweetland is a sociolinguist and a senior advisor at the FrameWorks Institute. has designed and led reframing initiatives on climate change, education equity, childhood adversity, and more. Since 2017, she has worked primarily with the public health sector, bringing the science and strategy of framing to health topics like health equity, tobacco control, maternal mortality, and childhood vaccination.

The Contrarian
The Contrarian
Authors
Dr. Julie Sweetland
Jennifer Rubin
Recent Posts
Coffee with The Contrarians
  Jennifer Rubin and Norman Eisen
Coffee with The Contrarians
  Norman Eisen and Jennifer Rubin
Jen Rubin and Steven Cook on America's transatlantic relations
  Jennifer Rubin and Steven Cook
Jen & Norm's Contrarians’ Day Live!
  Jonathan AlterJennifer Rubin, and Norman Eisen
Jen Rubin and Adam Hochschild look to history to explain the present
  Jennifer Rubin and Adam Hochschild
Amb. Susan Rice and Jen Rubin on Trump's wrecking-ball impact on international relations
  Jennifer Rubin and Ambassador Susan E. Rice
Meet our Founding Contributors
  The Contrarian
Trump's influence on the economy from a historical perspective
  Jennifer Rubin and H.W. Brands