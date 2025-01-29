Jen Rubin interviews Dr. Julie Sweetland on disinformation in the scientific community

With today marking the first day of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation hearing for health secretary, Jen Rubin has a timely conversation with Dr. Julie Sweetland, a sociolinguist, about the proliferation of disinformation and its impact, specifically on the scientific community.

Dr Julie Sweetland is a sociolinguist and a senior advisor at the FrameWorks Institute. has designed and led reframing initiatives on climate change, education equity, childhood adversity, and more. Since 2017, she has worked primarily with the public health sector, bringing the science and strategy of framing to health topics like health equity, tobacco control, maternal mortality, and childhood vaccination.