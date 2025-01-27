Adam Kinzinger is a former (a word he relishes) member of Congress from Illinois and was one of two Republican members who sat on the January 6th Committee. He speaks with Jen Rubin about his thoughts on Trump’s pardons and commutations of the roughly 1500 people involved in the violent insurrection on our nation’s Capitol, Pete Hegseth’s radically unqualified status, the erosion of a spine that he’s witnessed from Republicans in Congress, and how best to make it through the next four years.
Jen Rubin interviews Adam Kinzinger
"Don't carry the burden of the world on your shoulders, because look, it's all of us together...let's not divide ourselves among this pro-democracy coalition because we have differences of opinion."
Jan 27, 2025
Authors
Adam Kinzinger
Writes Adam Kinzinger Subscribe
Recent Posts
Share this post