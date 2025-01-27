Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
21
42

Jen Rubin interviews Adam Kinzinger

"Don't carry the burden of the world on your shoulders, because look, it's all of us together...let's not divide ourselves among this pro-democracy coalition because we have differences of opinion."
Jennifer Rubin
and
Adam Kinzinger
Jan 27, 2025
21
42
Share
Transcript

Adam Kinzinger is a former (a word he relishes) member of Congress from Illinois and was one of two Republican members who sat on the January 6th Committee. He speaks with Jen Rubin about his thoughts on Trump’s pardons and commutations of the roughly 1500 people involved in the violent insurrection on our nation’s Capitol, Pete Hegseth’s radically unqualified status, the erosion of a spine that he’s witnessed from Republicans in Congress, and how best to make it through the next four years.

Discussion about this video

The Contrarian
The Contrarian
Authors
Adam Kinzinger
Writes Adam Kinzinger Subscribe
Jennifer Rubin
Recent Posts
Coffee with The Contrarians
  Jennifer Rubin and Norman Eisen
Coffee with The Contrarians
  Norman Eisen and Jennifer Rubin
Jen Rubin and Steven Cook on America's transatlantic relations
  Jennifer Rubin and Steven Cook
Jen & Norm's Contrarians’ Day Live!
  Jonathan AlterJennifer Rubin, and Norman Eisen
Jen Rubin and Adam Hochschild look to history to explain the present
  Jennifer Rubin and Adam Hochschild
Amb. Susan Rice and Jen Rubin on Trump's wrecking-ball impact on international relations
  Jennifer Rubin and Ambassador Susan E. Rice
Meet our Founding Contributors
  The Contrarian
Trump's influence on the economy from a historical perspective
  Jennifer Rubin and H.W. Brands