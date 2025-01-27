Jen Rubin interviews Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger is a former (a word he relishes) member of Congress from Illinois and was one of two Republican members who sat on the January 6th Committee. He speaks with Jen Rubin about his thoughts on Trump’s pardons and commutations of the roughly 1500 people involved in the violent insurrection on our nation’s Capitol, Pete Hegseth’s radically unqualified status, the erosion of a spine that he’s witnessed from Republicans in Congress, and how best to make it through the next four years.