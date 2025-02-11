Jen Rubin in conversation with Lily Geismer

Jen speaks with the author and professor Lily Geismer discuss how we are living through a moment that is an opportunity for the Democrats to rebuild a New Deal Era-hearkening coalition around fighting wealth inequality.

Lily Geismer is an associate professor of history at Claremont McKenna College. She researches and teaches about recent political and urban history in the United States with a focus on liberalism and the Democratic Party. She is the author of Left Behind and Don’t Blame Us.