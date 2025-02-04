Playback speed
Jen Rubin in Conversation with Former Representative Tom Malinowski

"What's the point of being in Congress if you don't have the power of the purse?"
Jennifer Rubin
and
Tom Malinowski
Feb 04, 2025
Tom P. Malinowski is a former U.S. Congressman from New Jersey from 2019 to 2023. A Democrat, he served as Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor in the Obama administration. Before that, he worked with the National Security Council to help end some of the 20th Century’s bloodiest humanitarian crises, and as the chief advocate for Human Rights Watch, leading a bipartisan effort to end the Bush Administration’s use of torture.

He and Jen dig into the horrific situation of handing over our Treasury and data to Elon Musk, the precedent (or lack thereof) across the globe, and what solutions are in order from here.

