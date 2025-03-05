Jen Rubin and Senator Chris Murphy talk American global influence and the fate of Ukraine

Jen Rubin joins Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) to discuss Trump’s disastrous speech, the future of America as a global power, the fate of Ukraine, and what can be done to rebuild our democracy.

Senator Chris Murphy is the junior United States Senator for Connecticut and has dedicated his career to public service as an advocate for Connecticut families. Senator Murphy has been a strong voice in the Senate fighting for job creation, affordable health care, education, sensible gun laws, and a forward-looking foreign policy. He serves on the Foreign Relations Committee, the Senate Appropriations Committee, and the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee. Stay connected with the Senator on his personal Substack here.