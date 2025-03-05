Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5
6

Jen Rubin and Senator Chris Murphy talk American global influence and the fate of Ukraine

Jennifer Rubin
and
Chris Murphy
Mar 05, 2025
5
6
Share
Transcript

Jen Rubin joins Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) to discuss Trump’s disastrous speech, the future of America as a global power, the fate of Ukraine, and what can be done to rebuild our democracy.

Senator Chris Murphy is the junior United States Senator for Connecticut and has dedicated his career to public service as an advocate for Connecticut families. Senator Murphy has been a strong voice in the Senate fighting for job creation, affordable health care, education, sensible gun laws, and a forward-looking foreign policy. He serves on the Foreign Relations Committee, the Senate Appropriations Committee, and the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee. Stay connected with the Senator on his personal Substack here.

The Contrarian
The Contrarian
Authors
Chris Murphy
Writes Chris Murphy's Substack Subscribe
Jennifer Rubin
Recent Posts
Live with The Contrarians : You don’t have to watch HIM
  Jennifer RubinNorman EisenApril Ryan, and Jonathan Alter
Pets of the United States
  The Contrarian
States of the Union
  The Contrarian
Jen Rubin addresses the halting of aid to Ukraine, tariffs on Canada and Mexico
  Jennifer Rubin
Where in the World is Tim Mak? Jen and Tim talk Ukraine, China, and Taiwan
  Jennifer Rubin and Tim Mak
Judge Susan Crawford and Jen Rubin discuss the critical Wisconsin Supreme Court race
  Jennifer Rubin and Judge Susan Crawford
Tom Malinowski and Jen Rubin discuss the shameful outburst between Zelensky and Trump
  Jennifer Rubin and Tom Malinowski