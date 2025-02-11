Jen Rubin and Renato Mariotti discuss Eric Adams and Kash Patel

Jen Rubin and Renato Mariotti discuss Eric Adams’s recently dropped charges and the administration’s stance on corruption. The interview wraps up with a brief discussion on Kash Patel’s potential new role as FBI director.

Renato Mariotti is an American attorney, legal commentator, acting fill-in anchor for WGN-TV and former federal prosecutor. He currently works as a partner in the Investigations and White Collar Defense practice at Paul Hastings. As an accomplished trial attorney who focuses on complex high-stakes litigation, including private equity and hedge fund litigation, financial market manipulation, and cyber theft, Renato’s work includes defending companies and individuals in enforcement actions, conducting internal investigations, advising and advocating for clients in the digital asset and crypto space.