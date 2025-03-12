Jen Rubin and Mike Zamore discuss detention of Columbia activist

Today in Manhattan, a federal judge will hear arguments over the legality of the detention of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate who organized and participated in pro-Palestinian protests. In a habeas corpus petition filed Sunday, lawyers are asking the judge to return Mr. Khalil to New York and declare his detention violates the First Amendment and the Due Process Clause of the Fifth Amendment. Jen Rubin and Mike Zamore discuss.

Mike Zamore is the National Director of Policy & Government Affairs at the ACLU, where he leads efforts to harness the organization’s vast expertise, 4 million members and supporters, paid staff in every state, and electoral work to shape federal, state, and local policy. Mike is the co-author of Filibustered!: How to Fix the Broken Senate and Save America and is an adjunct faculty member at American University’s Washington College of Law.