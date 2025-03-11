The Contrarian
The Contrarian
Jen Rubin and Ilan Goldenberg discuss ceasefire in Ukraine and the right to protest
3
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -10:50
-10:50

Jen Rubin and Ilan Goldenberg discuss ceasefire in Ukraine and the right to protest

Jennifer Rubin
and
Ilan Goldenberg
Mar 11, 2025
3
Share
Transcript

Hours ago, the United States and Ukraine came to a 30-day ceasefire agreement. Although Russia has yet to agree to the deal, the U.S. announced a lift of its restrictions on military aid and intelligence sharing. Jen Rubin and Ilan Goldenberg discuss the implications.

The two also discuss the recent arrest of Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil.

Ilan Goldenberg served as Vice President Kamala Harris's Special Advisor on the Middle East and previously held positions at the Pentagon and State Department. He is the author of the Dialogue and Dissonance Substack.

Discussion about this episode

The Contrarian
The Contrarian
Unflinching journalism in defense of democracy
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Ilan Goldenberg
Writes Dialogue and Dissonance Subscribe
Jennifer Rubin
Recent Episodes
The Real Cost of the Death Penalty
  Eliza Orlins
Jen Rubin and Rep. Shomari Figures on Trump's threats to constituents
  Jennifer Rubin
Mark S. Zaid and Jen Rubin discuss ongoing litigation against the Trump Administration
  Jennifer Rubin and Mark S. Zaid, P.C.
Jen Rubin and Ezra Levin discuss effective tactics of resistance
  Ezra Levin and Jennifer Rubin
Jen Rubin and Alexander Vindman discuss American Deception of Russia and Betrayal of Ukraine
  Jennifer Rubin and Alexander Vindman
Rep. Ritchie Torres and Jen Rubin interview fired USAID worker, Nancy Bolan
  Ritchie Torres and Jennifer Rubin
Cuts to USAID hurt EVERYONE
  Jennifer Rubin and Nancy Clair