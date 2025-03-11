Jen Rubin and Ilan Goldenberg discuss ceasefire in Ukraine and the right to protest

Hours ago, the United States and Ukraine came to a 30-day ceasefire agreement. Although Russia has yet to agree to the deal, the U.S. announced a lift of its restrictions on military aid and intelligence sharing. Jen Rubin and Ilan Goldenberg discuss the implications.

The two also discuss the recent arrest of Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil.

Ilan Goldenberg served as Vice President Kamala Harris's Special Advisor on the Middle East and previously held positions at the Pentagon and State Department. He is the author of the Dialogue and Dissonance Substack.