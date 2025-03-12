Jen Rubin and Ben Wikler on the Upcoming WI Supreme Court Election

In three weeks on April 1, Wisconsin residents will vote in a critical judicial election to fill an empty seat on the State Supreme Court. Jen Rubin and Ben Wikler discuss how Elon Musk has pumped millions of dollars into the race and why the outcome of this election is so critical to upholding democracy.

Ben Wikler was elected chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin in June of 2019. Since then, he has led the party through a string of historic victories, including Wisconsin’s defeat of Trump in 2020, Governor Evers’ reelection in 2022, and two landmark state Supreme Court wins that delivered a progressive majority to the Court for the first time in 15 years. In the process, Ben has built the WisDems to an unprecedented level of strength and national recognition as a force for progressive change.