Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
2

Jen Rubin and Alexander Vindman discuss American Deception of Russia and Betrayal of Ukraine

Jennifer Rubin
and
Alexander Vindman
Mar 07, 2025
1
2
Share
Transcript

Jen Rubin interviews Alexander Vindman on the state of the Ukraine-Russia war, American military strategy, and where our relationship with Russia stands today.

Alexander Vindman is a Senior Fellow at SAIS Foreign Policy Institute, where he received his Doctor of International Affairs. He is a a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and formerly served as the Director for European Affairs at the U.S. National Security Council. Alexander’s most recent book The Folly of Realism: How the West Deceived Itself About Russia and Betrayed Ukraine analyzes how Western military and diplomatic strategy lead us to a years long war in Ukraine.

Make sure to stay connected with Alexander on his own Substack Why it Matters.

The Contrarian
The Contrarian
Authors
Alexander Vindman
Writes Why It Matters Subscribe
Jennifer Rubin
Recent Posts
Rep. Ritchie Torres and Jen Rubin interview fired USAID worker, Nancy Bolan
  Ritchie Torres and Jennifer Rubin
Cuts to USAID hurt EVERYONE
  Jennifer Rubin and Nancy Clair
Daniel Solove and Jen Rubin on technology and privacy
  Jennifer Rubin and Daniel Solove
Olivia Julianna and Rep. Tom Suozzi on Ukraine and the American media space
  Olivia Julianna
Jen Rubin and Andrew Weissmann on 5-4 SCOTUS ruling releasing USAID funds
  Andrew Weissmann and Jennifer Rubin
Jen Rubin and Senator Chris Murphy talk American global influence and the fate of Ukraine
  Jennifer Rubin and Chris Murphy
Live with The Contrarians : You don’t have to watch HIM
  Jennifer RubinNorman EisenApril Ryan, and Jonathan Alter