Jen Rubin and Alexander Vindman discuss American Deception of Russia and Betrayal of Ukraine

Jen Rubin interviews Alexander Vindman on the state of the Ukraine-Russia war, American military strategy, and where our relationship with Russia stands today.

Alexander Vindman is a Senior Fellow at SAIS Foreign Policy Institute, where he received his Doctor of International Affairs. He is a a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and formerly served as the Director for European Affairs at the U.S. National Security Council. Alexander’s most recent book The Folly of Realism: How the West Deceived Itself About Russia and Betrayed Ukraine analyzes how Western military and diplomatic strategy lead us to a years long war in Ukraine.

