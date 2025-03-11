Playback speed
Jen Rubin and Rep. Shomari Figures on Trump's threats to constituents

Jennifer Rubin
Mar 11, 2025
Jen Rubin interviews Representative Shomari Figures on an impending government shutdown, Congressional power in the face of Musk, and the Republican threat to Medicaid.

Congressman Shomari C. Figures represents Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District. Previously, he served as the White House Liaison at the Department of Justice alongside Loretta Lynch, the first Black woman to serve as Attorney General, and then as a Counsel in Congress, where he served as an advisor on issues including civil rights, immigration, homeland security, child welfare, and policing. He worked on the Biden-Harris Transition Team and then returned to the Department of Justice, where he most recently served as Deputy Chief of Staff and Counselor for Attorney General Merrick Garland. Rep. Figures currently serves on the Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure and the Committee on Agriculture.

