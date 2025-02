With the news of the mass firing of FBI agents who worked on January 6 and Trump investigations, Jen Rubin and Andrew Weissmann discuss what the upcoming changes in leadership means for the national intelligence community.

Andrew Weissmann is a professor of practice at NYU school of law who served as a lead prosecutor in Robert S. Mueller’s Special Counsel’s Office and as General Counsel for the FBI. Stay connected with Andrew on his Substack here.