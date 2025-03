In a special morning feature, our Editor-in-Chief, Jen Rubin, addresses our Contrarian community.

She explains why Donald Trump stopping U.S. aid to Ukraine is a gift to Russian President Vladimir Putin and how Trump’s high tariffs on Canada and Mexico, our neighbors and longtime allies, will crash the U.S. economy.

This chart from the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank shows clearly what the tariffs implemented overnight on Canada and Mexico will mean for the U.S. economy.