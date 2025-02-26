Congressman Ritchie Torres and Jen Rubin discuss the government spending bill

Yesterday, the House passed a budget bill that includes $4.5 trillion in tax cuts. Congressman Ritchie Torres and Jen Rubin discuss how this bill poses to get rid of essential services such as Medicaid, SNAP, and student loan assistance programs.

Congressman Ritchie Torres is the U.S. Representative for New York's 15th congressional district. He is a member of the Committee on Financial Services and the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. Previously, Torres served as the New York City Councilmember for the 15th district. Torres was the first openly LGBTQ+ candidate to be elected to legislative office in the Bronx, and the youngest member of the city council.