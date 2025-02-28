Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
8
6

Ben Wikler and Jen Rubin in conversation

Learn Why Wisconsin is the "Fulcrum of the United States," and Why Ben Wikler is so Adamant about his Pick for the April 1 Vote for the State's Supreme Court
Jennifer Rubin
and
Ben Wikler
Feb 28, 2025
8
6
Share
Transcript

Ben Wikler was elected chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin in June of 2019. Since then, he has led the party through a string of historic victories, including Wisconsin’s defeat of Trump in 2020, Governor Evers’ reelection in 2022, and two landmark state Supreme Court wins that delivered a progressive majority to the Court for the first time in 15 years. In the process, Ben has built the WisDems to an unprecedented level of strength and national recognition as a force for progressive change.

To read more from Ben, please check out his piece for us from last week.

Discussion about this video

The Contrarian
The Contrarian
Authors
Ben Wikler
Writes Ben Wikler Subscribe
Jennifer Rubin
Recent Posts
Dr. Steven Kull and Jen Rubin on public perception of foreign aid and tariffs
  Jennifer Rubin and Steven Kull
Jamie Raskin and the Constitutional Cavalry
  Harry Litman and The Contrarian
Representative Jim Himes and Jen Rubin on bowing down to the Executive
  Jennifer Rubin and Rep. Jim Himes
Congressman Ritchie Torres and Jen Rubin discuss the government spending bill
  Jennifer Rubin
Susanne Craig, Russ Buettner, and Jen Rubin on Trump's financial feints
  Jennifer RubinSusanne Craig, and Russell Buettner
Andrew Weissmann and Jen Rubin on crumbling rule of law in America
  Jennifer Rubin and Andrew Weissmann
Tom Malinowski and Jen Rubin on U.S. divergence from European allies
  Tom Malinowski and Jennifer Rubin