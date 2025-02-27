Dr. Steven Kull and Jen Rubin on public perception of foreign aid and tariffs

Jen Rubin and Steven Kull discuss the public perception of US spending on foreign aid, reducing the breadth of USAID programming, and tariffs

Dr. Steven Kull is a political psychologist and director of the Program for Public Consultation, School of Public Policy at the University of Maryland. For two decades, he has conducted in-depth studies of public opinion on public policy issues, in the United States and around the world. He directs the international polling project WorldPublicOpinion.org, a collaboration of research centers from around the world.