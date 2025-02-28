ALERT: Trump and Vance berate Zelensky, kick him out of White House

Never before have we witnessed such a grotesque display of bullying in the Oval Office by a president and vice president of the United States. Berating a democratic ally for the temerity not to sacrifice his own country to Donald Trump’s idol, Vladimir Putin.

As the New York Times reported, “President Trump and Vice President JD Vance loudly berated President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine on Friday in an explosive televised shouting match unlike any seen in the Oval Office between an American president and foreign leader in modern times.” In a scene as jaw-dropping as it was disgraceful, Trump and Vance “castigated Mr. Zelensky for not being grateful enough for U.S. support in its war with Russia and sought to strong-arm him into making a peace deal on whatever terms the Americans dictate.”

At the onset, it appeared that Vance had provoked Zelensky, drawing on old grievances from the campaign and for failing to express gratitude.

The sight of an American president so out of control, so lacking in either grace or gravitas, and so dismissive of our own security needs marked a low point in the annals of U.S. foreign policy.

I had a chance to speak with Ilan Goldenberg, Contrarian contributor and former foreign policy adviser for two presidents, who was at the Pentagon for the first year of the Ukraine war. Our conversation is featured above.

The question remains whether this is curtains for the U.S.-Ukrainian relationship or whether Zelensky, as Ilan suggested, can figure out a way to flatter and cajole Trump to resume a sane and sensible policy. For now, our greatest fears that an unhinged and irrational man-child leads the only superpower have never been more acute.