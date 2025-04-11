Happy National Pet Day!

National Pet Day celebrates the comfort and delight that pets bring to our lives. Its intention is also to raise awareness about being a responsible owner, supporting animal shelters, and reminding people that a Friday curled up with your pet is a Friday well spent. Support animal organizations, adopt a pet, marvel at our Contrarian Pet of the Week (this week, meet Henry!), or just enjoy this video.

Many thanks to you and all the pets out there who are bringing our Contrarians joy during this challenging time.