Dan Toomey and Chuck Work on Trump's pick for US attorney for DC

Trump’s controversial pick for U.S. Attorney of D.C., Ed Martin, has fallen under intense scrutiny. In fact, on Monday, almost 100 Politics former federal prosecutors for D.C. signed an open letter opposing Martin’s admission to the position. Today, Jen is joined by two of the signatories, Charles R. Work and Daniel Toomey, to discuss why Ed Martin should not be chosen to serve as U.S. Attorney for D.C.

Read the full memo here.

Charles Work is a former president of the D.C. Bar, a former deputy administrator of the Law Enforcement Assistant Administration (nominated by the President and confirmed by the Senate) and a former Assistant U.S. Attorney in the District of Columbia.

Dan Toomey is a retired lawyer who served in the U.S. Attorney’s office in Washington, D.C., from 1968 until 1971. He was a founding member of the Assistant U.S. Attorney’s Association, serving as its President in 1978. For more than 50 years Dan was a trial lawyer in private practice and was a partner in three major national law firms. For more that 20 years, Dan was an adjunct professor at Georgetown. For almost half a century, Dan both ran programs and taught trial advocacy under the auspices of the National Institute for Trial Advocacy, all across the nation. In 2020 he was inducted into the American College of Trial Advocacy. Since 1998, he has served as a mediator for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and for 15 years with The McCammon Group.