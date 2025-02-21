Congressman Joe Neguse and Jen Rubin discuss Republican plan to Cut Medicaid

Jen Rubin and Congressman Joe Neguse discuss threats to Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act, and Musk’s potential influence in government budget decisions.

With Trump’s blessing, the Republican-controlled House is asking for $880 billion in spending cuts from the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which oversees Medicaid, in its most recent budget proposal.

Remember, if your representatives are holding town halls near you, show up and make your voice heard!

Congressman and House Assistant Minority Leader Joe Neguse represents Colorado’s 2nd District in the U.S. House of Representatives. He was elected to his first term in November 2018, becoming the first Black Member of Congress in Colorado history.