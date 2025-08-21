Building resilience against hate: Marylin Rodriguez on preventing extremism in universities

The BRICK (Building Resilient and Inclusive Communities of Knowledge) toolkit is a guide for the higher education community “meant to help you understand and establish strategies to prevent hateful, discriminatory, and marginalizing attitudes in your community”.

Marylin Rodriguez joins Jen to discuss the goals of the BRICK toolkit, how universities can best support students heading down a path of extremism, and how to cultivate supportive communities that discourage hate.

To learn more about the Building Resilient & Inclusive Communities of Knowledge program, click here. If you’re interested in attending a BRICK training, click here.

Marylin Rodriguez is the Deputy Director of Training & Partnership Development for the Polarization and Extremism Research Innovation Lab (PERIL). She’s worked for more than a decade in education, starting as a Fulbright Teaching Assistant in Uruguay, and continuing as a language teacher in Maryland, and in Durham, NC. Most recently, she served as Assistant Principal at a public charter school, working with first-generation Latino and Asian-American students from East San Jose.