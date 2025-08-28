A 20 year retrospective: Mitch Landrieu on the legacy of Hurricane Katrina

This week marks the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and what is considered to be the massive failure of the federal government’s response. Over 1,300 people were killed and hundreds of thousands of others were displaced from their homes.

Mitch Landrieu became the 61st Mayor of New Orleans in 2010, five years after the initial devastation of Hurricane Katrina. Now he joins Jen to discuss the importance of the federal government’s support in times of emergencies and rebuilding, how Trump’s DOGE cuts will only bring about more destruction and harm, and why Democrats need to put forth a more aggressive agenda in order to combat MAGA.

Mitch Landrieu in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina

Mitch Landrieu is the founder of The Working Class Project, a new Substack conducting focus groups with working class voters all across the country to learn what the Democratic Party got wrong in 2024. Mitch also serves as the Co-Chair of American Bridge 21st Century, “the largest research, tracking, and rapid response operation in the Democratic Party, is focused on holding Republicans accountable and helping deliver Democratic victories.” From 2010 to 2018, Mitch served as the Mayor of New Orleans.