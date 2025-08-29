AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler on why Labor Day is more important than ever

As we approach Labor Day this Monday, it’s more important than ever that we take time to reflect on what the holiday stands for. The Trump administration has been ruthlessly anti-union from the first day of Trump’s second term. His aggression towards workers’ rights proves, at least to some extent, that he knows the power of the people is greater than the people in power.

Jen is joined by AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler to discuss how the working class feels abandoned in Trump’s America, how the labor movement is holding strong despite constant attacks, and how we can build an aspirational economic future.

Liz Shuler is the President of the AFL-CIO, the democratic federation of 63 national and international unions that represent more than 15 million working people. Shuler is the first woman leader of America’s labor movement. Previously, Liz became the first woman elected to the position of secretary-treasurer at an AFL-CIO convention and the youngest woman ever on the federation’s Executive Council.