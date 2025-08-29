The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Craig Becker on the power of unions & Trump's attacks against civil institutions at large

"The president has gone about very systematically to try to silence the major institutions of civil society."
Jennifer Rubin
Craig Becker
Aug 29, 2025
Yesterday, the Trump administration signed another executive order adding more federal agencies to an already expansive list of those who must end their collective bargaining agreements with unions. This is just the latest move in a series of attacks against workers’ rights from Trump.

Craig Becker joins Jen to discuss unions’ role in the litigation against the administration, Trump’s path of retribution against non-capitulating law firms and universities, and the new battle being waged in the private sector.

Craig Becker is the Managing Counsel for Affirmative Litigation at Democracy Defenders Fund. He previously served as the Senior Counsel to the AFL-CIO. He served as General Counsel from 2012 to 2022. Before assuming that position, Craig was a Member of the National Labor Relations Board having been appointed by President Obama in March 2010 and serving until January 2012.

