Can Trump actually send the National Guard to Chicago? Liza Goitein explains

Trump has made vague suggestions that he may send the National Guard into Chicago, which Illinois Governor Pritzker has made very clear is an unwelcome move. But, is it even possible?

Liza Goitein of the Brennan Center joins Jen to walk us through the legal possibilities of the National Guard being sent to other American cities, why deploying the National Guard for non-emergencies is a waste of time, energy, and money, and why turning the military towards the people is a step towards tyranny.

Elizabeth “Liza” Goitein is senior director of the Brennan Center’s Liberty and National Security Program. Goitein is a nationally recognized expert on presidential emergency powers, government surveillance, and government secrecy. Her writing has been featured in major newspapers and magazines including the New York Times, and the Atlantic and she has appeared frequently on MSNBC, CNN, and NPR. She has testified on several occasions before the Senate and House Judiciary Committees.