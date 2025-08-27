What about the Epstein files? Anthony Coley & April Ryan spill the tea

At the start of August, our news feed was flooded with news of Jeffery Epstein, now we’re wrapping up the month talking about the presence of armed National Guard officials in D.C. and Epstein seems to have fallen off the radar. Why?

Anthony Coley joins April to discuss how we’re still waiting for the release of the Epstein files after Trump promised his base he would, threats against Black-led cities, and the firing of Fed Governor Lisa Cook.

Anthony Coley is an on-air contributor at NBC News, CNBC, and MSNBC providing independent analysis of the leading political, legal, and economic issues of the day. During the first two years of the Biden Administration, Coley led communications at the U.S. Justice Department. In the Obama Treasury Department, he was responsible for communication matters related to capital markets, banks, and non-bank financial institutions.