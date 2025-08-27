The Contrarian

What about the Epstein files? Anthony Coley & April Ryan spill the tea

"The day that Jeffrey Epstein died, Donald Trump was out there pushing conspiracy theories on social media."
April Ryan
and
Anthony Coley
Aug 27, 2025
At the start of August, our news feed was flooded with news of Jeffery Epstein, now we’re wrapping up the month talking about the presence of armed National Guard officials in D.C. and Epstein seems to have fallen off the radar. Why?

Anthony Coley joins April to discuss how we’re still waiting for the release of the Epstein files after Trump promised his base he would, threats against Black-led cities, and the firing of Fed Governor Lisa Cook.

Anthony Coley is an on-air contributor at NBC News, CNBC, and MSNBC providing independent analysis of the leading political, legal, and economic issues of the day. During the first two years of the Biden Administration, Coley led communications at the U.S. Justice Department. In the Obama Treasury Department, he was responsible for communication matters related to capital markets, banks, and non-bank financial institutions.

