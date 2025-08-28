Leon W. Russell on the intersection of civil rights and workers' rights

There is no Labor Day without Black Americans. From leaders such as A. Philip Randolph to Chris Smalls, Black leaders have been at the forefront of the labor movement since day one.

Chairman of the NAACP Board Leon W. Russell joins April Ryan to discuss Black leaders in the labor movement, why the Trump administration’s attack against “DEI” initiatives are only about racism, and how young people in the movement have more power than they think.

Leon W. Russell is an African-American civil rights leader and human rights executive, best known for his role as the Chairman of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) National Board of Directors. Before joining the NAACP board, Russell served as president of the NAACP Florida State Conference of Branches for 4 years after serving for 15 years as the first vice president.