Breaking! Coalition of government employees and unions sue OPM & DOGE

Co-founders of The Contrarian, Norm Eisen and Jen Rubin, discuss the latest litigation against DOGE and OPM. Last night, a coalition of government employee unions and current and former government employees, represented by State Democracy Defenders Fund, sued the United States Office of Personal Management (OPM) and the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to stop Elon Musk’s group from illegally accessing the personal information of tens of millions of Americans.

Read the full press release HERE.