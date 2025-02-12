Breaking! Coalition of government employees and unions sue OPM & DOGE

Co-founders of The Contrarian, Norm Eisen and Jen Rubin, discuss the latest litigation against DOGE and OPM. Last night, a coalition of government employee unions and current and former government employees, represented by State Democracy Defenders Fund, sued the United States Office of Personal Management (OPM) and the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to stop Elon Musk’s group from illegally accessing the personal information of tens of millions of Americans.
Read the full press release HERE.
Share this post