Yesterday, millions of Americans rallied nationwide at Hands Off! protests, taking a stand against the Trump-Musk chaos regime. The Contrarian’s own Norm Eisen had the honor of addressing over 100,000 patriots gathered at the National Mall. The energy was electric as Americans delivered a clear message to Trump and Musk: Hands off our Constitution.

Now, the real work continues. We must never stop fighting for democracy. Never stop organizing. Never stop speaking out.