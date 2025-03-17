Playback speed
Andrew Weissmann and Jen Rubin on DOGE Cuts to TSA Dogs

Why does DOGE hate dogs?
Andrew Weissmann
and
Jennifer Rubin
Mar 17, 2025
Transcript

Jen Rubin is joined by Andrew Weissmann to discuss DOGE’s cancellation of services to the TSA’s K-9 unit. The full email received by TSA workers last Friday reads as follows:

As of the moment, ALL requests for everything to include (Vet visits, kenneling, dog food, etc...) have been put on hold until we receive further guidance," one of the emails reportedly reads. "I apologize for the confusion, but due to new guidance sent out last night, nothing is being approved at this time. Once I receive an update, I will be sure to share with all of you.

Ironically, this email was sent the same week the White House celebrated K9 Veterans Day…

Andrew Weissmann is a professor of practice at NYU school of law who served as a lead prosecutor in Robert S. Mueller’s Special Counsel’s Office and as General Counsel for the FBI. Stay connected with Andrew on his Substack here.

