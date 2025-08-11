Offsides with Pablo Torre: Staying true to the spirit of the game

Another Monday, another episode of Offsides with Pablo Torre! First, we have to wish Pablo a massive congratulations on his new partnership with the New York Times and The Athletic! The two outlets will act as licensing partners for his podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out .

Jen and Pablo discuss golfer Tommy Fleetwood’s ability to show dignity in the face of failure, why sports fans care so deeply when a player fails to meet their expectations, and the first woman to ever serve as umpire for a Major League Baseball game, Jen Pawol.

Pablo Torre is an American sportswriter, podcaster, and television host. He contributes to various programs at ESPN, including Pardon The Interruption and Around The Horn. Keep up with Pablo on his Substack and podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out .