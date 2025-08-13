The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Texas House Democrats are on the run: State Rep. Venton Jones on breaking quorum

"Texas is called the Lone Star State, but you may not be alone in this."
Aug 13, 2025


Yesterday, the Texas Senate passed the controversial redistricting map that would add five more GOP congressional districts. There are only 11 Democrats in the Texas Senate. Nine walked out in protest of the map but two stayed, meeting quorum. The Texas House of Representatives still needs to sign off on the map in order for the redistricting to take place, but House Democrats are not going to make it easy. While there is some reporting that Texas Democrats who fled the state may return this weekend, nothing has been confirmed.

April Ryan is joined by Texas House Representative Venton Jones to discuss why he left Texas in protest of the redistricting map, the threats received by Texas Democrats and their families, and how Republicans across the country seem beyond conversation or compromise.

Venton Jones is the Texas State Representative for District 100, serving parts of South Dallas, West Dallas, East Dallas, Buckner Terrace, Victory Park, and Oak Cliff. Representative Jones serves as a member of the House Committee on Public Health and the House Committee on Corrections. In addition to his committee appointments, he serves as the Legislative Chairman of the Aggie Caucus, member of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, the Texas Legislative Black Caucus, the Texas House LGBTQ Caucus, the Texas Energy & Climate Caucus, and the Legislative Study Group. Representative Jones is a non-profit CEO, Texas Realtor, and the Founder and CEO of the Southern Black Policy and Advocacy Network (SBPAN).

