Andrew Weissmann on the FBI & National Guard deployment in D.C.

Last night, National Guard troops set food in D.C. after Trump deployed them under the guise of the city being “lawless”. As if that wasn’t enough, more than 120 FBI agents have been assigned for night patrol duty. But what can they really do?

Former General Counsel for the FBI Andrew Weissmann joins Jen to explain what jurisdiction, if any, the FBI has in D.C., why the National Guard is being deployed now but not during the Capitol riots, and how this “state of emergency” in D.C. is a false pretense.

Andrew Weissmann is a professor of practice at NYU school of law who served as a lead prosecutor in Robert S. Mueller’s Special Counsel’s Office and as General Counsel for the FBI. Stay connected with Andrew on his Substack here. His podcast with Mary McCord ‘Main Justice’ is available here.