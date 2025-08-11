What is a society that doesn't take care of its people? Allyn Brooks-LaSure on cuts to public services

The Trump administration has cut 83% of the United States Agency for International Development’s programs, which experts predict will result in 14 million deaths around the world. It has also rescinded $1.1 billion in funding for public broadcasting and terminated somewhere between $6.9 billion and $8.2 billion in grants for academic institutions.

Allyn Brooks-LaSure joins Jen to discuss what these cuts to public services mean for Americans, America as a force in the international community, and other individuals around the world who came to rely on America’s generosity and aid.

Allyn Brooks-LaSure is the Vice President of the Communications Programs and the Chief Communications Officer at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF). Before joining the Foundation, Allyn served as the executive vice president for communications at The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. He previously served as a U.S. State Department foreign service officer and as an Obama-era Environmental Protection Agency political appointee.