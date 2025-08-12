The Contrarian

The Contrarian

D.C. Journalist Tom Sherwood speaks on Trump's federal takeover of the city

"How is this all going to work out? Who's in charge? Who gets to make the decisions?"
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Tom Sherwood's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
and
Tom Sherwood
Aug 12, 2025
Yesterday, Trump deployed 800 National Guard troops to Washington. D.C. Today, they’ve started to arrive.

As residents of the city come to grips with seeing federal agents walking the streets, Jen is joined by local journalist Tom Sherwood to make sense of it all. Together, they discuss the false claims of extreme crime rates in D.C., coordination between local law enforcement and federal forces, and how locals are responding.

Tom Sherwood is the Resident Analyst for The Politics Hour with Kojo Nnamdi at WAMU 88.5 and a Contributing Writer for Washington City Paper.

