Trump's economics are intellectually inconsistent: Aya Ibrahim explains

On Friday August 1st, Trump fired Erika McEntarfer, the commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics after the jobs report wasn’t to his liking. Beyond being a blatant show of corruption, it is also places the trustworthiness of America’s economic data on a treacherous ledge. But hey, who has time to worry about that when we’re putting a nuclear base on the moon?

Jen is joined by Aya Ibrahim to discuss Trump’s travesty of an economic plan, the dollar’s position as the global reserve currency, and the need to invest in green energy before it’s too late.

Aya Ibrahim is a Non-Resident Fellow at the Center on Global Energy Policy, continuing her work at the intersection of technology, economy, and national security. Ibrahim served as Senior Advisor on the Secretary of State’s Policy Planning Staff, in the White House Office of Science Technology Policy and the National Economic Council, where she led on the President’s Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights and Digital Assets Executive Order. She previously served as Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley’s senior economic advisor, managing her Financial Services Committee work and technology and civil liberties agenda.