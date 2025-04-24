The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Where in the World is Tim Mak? Peace talks in Ukraine & Steve Witkoff's ties to Russian Oligarchs

"Steve Witkoff is in business with someone who was identified by Ukraine as someone who is acting against their national interest"
Tim Mak
and
Jennifer Rubin
Apr 24, 2025
Today, Tim Mak joins us from London where negotiators from the U.S., Ukraine, and Europe met Wednesday to discuss the ceasefire proposal in Ukraine. Neither Marco Rubio, the Secretary of State, nor Steve Witkoff, Trump’s envoy to Russia, showed up.

Even more concerning is Witkoff’s ties to Russian business. In a report released by Tim Mak and his team at the Counteroffensive, Witkoff’s massive conflicts of interest were laid bare.

Tim Mak is an international journalist and the founder of Counteroffensive.News — a Kyiv-based publication that uses human interest stories to relay the news of the war in Ukraine. Their journalism tells the personal stories of individuals threatened by authoritarianism.

