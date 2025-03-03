Playback speed
Tom Malinowski and Jen Rubin discuss the shameful outburst between Zelensky and Trump

Jennifer Rubin
and
Tom Malinowski
Mar 03, 2025
Former Representative Tom Malinowski and Jen Rubin discuss the shameful outburst between Trump and President Zelensky that took place in the Oval Office last Friday and its implications for US-Russia relations.

Tom P. Malinowski is a former U.S. Congressman from New Jersey from 2019 to 2023. A Democrat, he served as Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor in the Obama administration. Before that, he worked with the National Security Council to help end some of the 20th Century’s bloodiest humanitarian crises, and as the chief advocate for Human Rights Watch, leading a bipartisan effort to end the Bush Administration’s use of torture.

