161
59

The 'Shock and Awe' of Democracy

Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen discuss the recent emergency order from State Democracy Defenders Fund seeking to prevent public disclosure of any terminated FBI agents and personnel.
Jennifer Rubin
and
Norman Eisen
Feb 04, 2025
161
59
Jennifer Rubin
Norman Eisen
