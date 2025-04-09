Playback speed
Steve Vladeck and Jen Rubin unpack the SCOTUS Deportation Ruling

Steve Vladeck
Yesterday, SCOTUS delivered a 5-4 ruling allowing the Trump administration to continue deporting people under the Alien Enemies Act. However, the Justices also stated that all seized individuals must be given due process and the opportunity to challenge the deportation. Steve Vladeck joins Jen to explain what happens now to the people who have been deported and other plaintiffs still in the country.

Steve Vladeck is a professor of law at the Georgetown University Law Center, and is a nationally recognized expert on the federal courts, the Supreme Court, national security law, and military justice. Make sure to keep up with Steve on his Substack One First here.

Jennifer Rubin
